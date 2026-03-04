Federal Reserve's Stance Amidst Global Conflict: An Exclusive Insight

In an exclusive interview with the New York Times, Beth Hammack, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, addressed the challenges posed by the ongoing Iran conflict. She stated that it is too early to fully assess its impact on the U.S. economy.

Hammack advocated for keeping interest rates steady, highlighting the necessity of maintaining policy levels that could effectively manage inflation. This approach, she suggested, would help steer inflation back to target levels while navigating potential weaknesses in the labor market.

Her comments underscore the delicate balance the Federal Reserve must achieve in ensuring economic stability amidst global uncertainties, suggesting a cautious yet steady approach in current monetary policy strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)