SA and Japan Mark 115 Years of Bilateral Relations with Renewed Commitment to Economic and Diplomatic Growth

Deputy President Paul Mashatile reaffirmed South Africa’s dedication to deepening diplomatic and economic ties with Japan during a high-level working visit to commemorate 115 years of bilateral relations between the two nations. His engagements in Tokyo underscored a shared commitment to strengthening trade, investment, technological collaboration, and cultural exchange.

During an address at the United Nations University in Tokyo, Mashatile lauded the enduring partnership between the two countries and the significant progress made under the Strategic Cooperation Partnership established in 2010. He emphasized the robust economic collaboration between South Africa and Japan, highlighting Japan’s crucial role as a foreign investor in the African continent.

Expanding Trade and Investment for Mutual Growth

With 273 Japanese firms currently operating in South Africa and employing over 200,000 local workers, Mashatile acknowledged Japan’s investment as a key driver of South Africa’s economic growth. He reiterated the government’s commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment to attract further Japanese capital and ensure sustained economic cooperation.

“These ties have flourished across multiple sectors, including trade, investment, science and technology, and education,” Mashatile stated. “Japan’s contributions to South Africa’s economy go beyond capital investment – they represent a commitment to skills development, technological advancements, and job creation for our people.”

His delegation held pivotal discussions with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi. These meetings focused on enhancing trade balance, addressing economic challenges, and establishing new mechanisms for cooperation in critical industries such as renewable energy, automotive manufacturing, and digital transformation.

The visit also aligns with South Africa’s broader agenda to diversify its economic partnerships amid shifting geopolitical landscapes. Mashatile emphasized that by reinforcing collaboration with Japan, South Africa aims to expand its access to global markets and improve its economic resilience.

Cultural Exchange as a Pillar of Strong Relations

Beyond economic discussions, cultural and people-to-people exchanges played a central role in the Deputy President’s itinerary. Mashatile visited the historic Meiji Jingu forest in Tokyo, where he reflected on the interconnectedness of nature and human development. He likened the spiritual significance of the forest to the African philosophy of Ubuntu, which underscores the interdependence of all people.

“This visit is a reminder of how cultural understanding fosters deeper relations between nations,” he said. “South Africans and Japanese citizens have much in common, and through increased cultural exchange programs, we can further cement the strong ties between our people. This is already visible in sports, where South African rugby players actively participate in Japanese leagues, fostering unity beyond politics and business.”

In addition to sports, the Deputy President highlighted the role of student exchange programs, tourism partnerships, and technological knowledge-sharing initiatives in enhancing mutual understanding and cooperation.

Strengthening South Africa’s Role on the Global Stage

Mashatile’s visit also reinforced South Africa’s vision for global governance and cooperation, particularly through its leadership in the G20. He emphasized that under the theme “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability,” South Africa seeks to drive meaningful change by advocating for inclusive economic development and sustainable growth.

“We are committed to ensuring that Africa’s voice is heard in global forums, contributing towards the realization of the African Union’s Vision 2063,” he stated. “Our aim is to build an Africa that is fully integrated into the global economy and a key player in international political and economic affairs.”

The Deputy President reiterated that cooperation among nations is essential to addressing pressing global challenges such as climate change, economic instability, and rising nationalist sentiments. He urged world leaders to work together towards a more just, equitable, and sustainable future.

A Call for Action and Collaboration

As he concluded his remarks, Mashatile emphasized that international partnerships should extend beyond rhetoric and manifest in tangible actions that benefit all parties involved.

“Our conversations must be intentional and result-oriented,” he stated. “South Africa and Japan have already built a strong foundation, but we must continue finding innovative ways to strengthen our cooperation in trade, investment, and cultural exchanges. By doing so, we pave the way for a more prosperous and interconnected world.”

The Deputy President’s visit to Japan, which commenced on Sunday, will conclude on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. His engagements reaffirm South Africa’s position as a strategic partner on the global stage and its commitment to fostering long-term diplomatic and economic alliances with key nations like Japan.