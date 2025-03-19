Judge Orders Details on Controversial Deportation Flights

A recent ruling by a U.S. judge has cast a spotlight on controversial deportation flights ordered by the Trump administration. The administration has been instructed to reveal vital details about two flights that departed last weekend despite a judicial block.

The flights, bound for El Salvador, took off shortly before U.S. District Judge James Boasberg's order halting such actions was officially registered. The order sought to prevent removals based on the centuries-old 1798 Alien Enemies Act, sparking intense scrutiny and legal debate.

Judge Boasberg has pressed for comprehensive information on the timing of the flights, including departure, crossing of U.S. airspace, arrival, and the transfer of passengers out of U.S. custody. He seeks to ascertain the number of individuals deported under the scrutinized legislation.

(With inputs from agencies.)