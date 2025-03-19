Left Menu

Judge Orders Details on Controversial Deportation Flights

A U.S. judge has demanded the Trump administration provide specifics regarding two deportation flights to El Salvador that proceeded despite a judge's order blocking them. These flights occurred before the judge's order took effect, leading to questions about adherence to the 1798 Alien Enemies Act.

A recent ruling by a U.S. judge has cast a spotlight on controversial deportation flights ordered by the Trump administration. The administration has been instructed to reveal vital details about two flights that departed last weekend despite a judicial block.

The flights, bound for El Salvador, took off shortly before U.S. District Judge James Boasberg's order halting such actions was officially registered. The order sought to prevent removals based on the centuries-old 1798 Alien Enemies Act, sparking intense scrutiny and legal debate.

Judge Boasberg has pressed for comprehensive information on the timing of the flights, including departure, crossing of U.S. airspace, arrival, and the transfer of passengers out of U.S. custody. He seeks to ascertain the number of individuals deported under the scrutinized legislation.

