Left Menu

Euro Gains as Germany Ends Fiscal Conservatism

The dollar weakened against the euro as Germany's parliament approved a significant spending increase, marking a shift from fiscal conservatism to stimulate economic growth. Attention was on the Federal Reserve's policy meeting for insights into U.S. interest rates. Meanwhile, investor sentiment in Germany improved unexpectedly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 00:36 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 00:36 IST
Euro Gains as Germany Ends Fiscal Conservatism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a notable market shift, the dollar eased against the euro on Tuesday following Germany's parliamentary approval of a massive spending increase aimed at boosting economic growth and military spending. This move marks a departure from decades of fiscal conservatism and stimulates the euro, which rose 0.2% to $1.0945 after earlier highs.

Investor attention was keenly focused on central bank actions, with major announcements expected. The Federal Reserve commenced its March policy meeting amid persistent inflation concerns, although analysts predict it will maintain its monetary policy. Observers anticipate new economic projections from Fed officials to gauge the potential impacts of current U.S. policies.

In the broader currency market, activity remained subdued ahead of announcements from the Federal Reserve and other significant central banks. Meanwhile, the Australian dollar and Bitcoin experienced dips, with the Australian dollar down 0.4% and Bitcoin dropping by 2.5%, reflecting broader market uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025