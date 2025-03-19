Federal Transit Funds at Risk: New York's MTA Faces Scrutiny

On Tuesday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy issued a warning to New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), threatening to withhold federal transit funds over crime and safety issues in the city's subway system.

Duffy called for MTA to submit their safety plan by the end of March, amid rising concerns about assaults and fare evasion. Despite federal pressure, MTA CEO Janno Lieber remains firm on continuing the city's congestion pricing program.

The congestion pricing initiative, implemented in January, aims to reduce Manhattan traffic and bolster transit funding. Amid these developments, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has enhanced transit security with added police presence. The MTA claims a significant decrease in crime since 2020.

