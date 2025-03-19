Left Menu

Federal Transit Funds at Risk: New York's MTA Faces Scrutiny

The U.S. Transportation Secretary has threatened to withhold federal transit funds from New York's MTA due to concerns over crime and safety in the subway system. The MTA rebuffs stopping the Manhattan congestion pricing program, which aims to reduce traffic and finance transit improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 05:21 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 05:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy issued a warning to New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), threatening to withhold federal transit funds over crime and safety issues in the city's subway system.

Duffy called for MTA to submit their safety plan by the end of March, amid rising concerns about assaults and fare evasion. Despite federal pressure, MTA CEO Janno Lieber remains firm on continuing the city's congestion pricing program.

The congestion pricing initiative, implemented in January, aims to reduce Manhattan traffic and bolster transit funding. Amid these developments, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has enhanced transit security with added police presence. The MTA claims a significant decrease in crime since 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)

