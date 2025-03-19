Drone Strike Ignites Oil Depot Blaze in Russia

A Ukrainian drone attack has resulted in a fire at an oil depot near the village of Kavkazskaya in Russia's Krasnodar region, as confirmed by local authorities on Tuesday.

The blaze, which expanded to 20 square metres, did not cause any injuries, but necessitated the evacuation of 30 employees from the site.

Operations at the facility have been suspended, according to a statement posted by the region's administration on the Telegram messaging app.

(With inputs from agencies.)