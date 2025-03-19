Left Menu

Drone Strike Ignites Oil Depot Blaze in Russia

A Ukrainian drone attack caused a small fire at an oil depot in the Krasnodar region, Russia. The fire covered 20 square meters but resulted in no injuries. Thirty employees were evacuated, and operations have been halted according to local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 08:00 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 08:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Ukrainian drone attack has resulted in a fire at an oil depot near the village of Kavkazskaya in Russia's Krasnodar region, as confirmed by local authorities on Tuesday.

The blaze, which expanded to 20 square metres, did not cause any injuries, but necessitated the evacuation of 30 employees from the site.

Operations at the facility have been suspended, according to a statement posted by the region's administration on the Telegram messaging app.

(With inputs from agencies.)

