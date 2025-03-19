Global Market Tensions Rise Amid U.S. and Turkish Developments

European shares experienced a downturn on Wednesday, mirroring an overnight selloff on Wall Street. Investor sentiment remains cautious due to ongoing concerns about growth impacted by tariffs and geopolitical instability.

Turkish markets were notably affected, with assets declining after a significant political arrest. This incident involved the detention of Istanbul's mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, contributing to a pronounced slide in the Turkish lira, stocks, and bonds.

As the world watches the unfolding market reactions, attention shifts to the Federal Reserve's upcoming decisions, with expectations of maintaining current rate ranges amid a volatile economic landscape.

