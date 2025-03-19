Revolutionizing Train Travel: Affordable Options on the Horizon

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, answering inquiries in Lok Sabha, clarified the rationale behind India's train fare structure, especially for the premium Vande Bharat Express. The prices reflect facilities, service values, and other socio-economic factors, ensuring a balanced approach to train travel costs.

Congress member Rakibul Hussain from Dhubri questioned whether fares could be lowered to enhance accessibility for lower-income passengers. Vaishnaw outlined Indian Railways' ongoing evaluation process which considers service costs, passenger capacity, and competition, underpinning fare decisions.

The introduction of Amrit Bharat, featuring non-AC trains with advanced features like semi-permanent couplers, highlights the government's commitment to democratizing high-quality travel for all economic sections, further aligning with Vaishnaw's vision of an affordable railway network.

(With inputs from agencies.)