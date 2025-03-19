Left Menu

Cognac Crisis: France's Diplomatic Mission to Ease Trade Tensions

France's cognac industry faces severe challenges due to EU-China and US-EU trade disputes. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot plans a visit to China, amid calls to ease tensions. Trade restrictions have significantly reduced cognac exports, impacting jobs and the industry’s survival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 16:19 IST
Cognac Crisis: France's Diplomatic Mission to Ease Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

France's foreign minister is set to visit China on March 27-28, as the French cognac industry grapples with international trade disputes. The call from the BNIC urges an easing of tensions between the European Union and Beijing.

The industry is ensnared in separate disputes involving the EU with both China and the US under former President Trump's administration. Exports to China have plummeted by 60% over recent months, posing a severe threat to jobs and the regional economy, warns Florent Morillon, BNIC's head.

The US and China, crucial markets for French cognac, account for 70% of its sales. With anti-dumping measures by China in place, and Trump threatening hefty tariffs, the survival of the industry hangs in the balance. Without resolution, trade barriers could solidify, catastrophically impacting sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025