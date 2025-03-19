Cognac Crisis: France's Diplomatic Mission to Ease Trade Tensions
France's cognac industry faces severe challenges due to EU-China and US-EU trade disputes. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot plans a visit to China, amid calls to ease tensions. Trade restrictions have significantly reduced cognac exports, impacting jobs and the industry’s survival.
France's foreign minister is set to visit China on March 27-28, as the French cognac industry grapples with international trade disputes. The call from the BNIC urges an easing of tensions between the European Union and Beijing.
The industry is ensnared in separate disputes involving the EU with both China and the US under former President Trump's administration. Exports to China have plummeted by 60% over recent months, posing a severe threat to jobs and the regional economy, warns Florent Morillon, BNIC's head.
The US and China, crucial markets for French cognac, account for 70% of its sales. With anti-dumping measures by China in place, and Trump threatening hefty tariffs, the survival of the industry hangs in the balance. Without resolution, trade barriers could solidify, catastrophically impacting sales.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Cognac
- France
- trade tensions
- China
- EU
- Jean-Noel Barrot
- BNIC
- exports
- tariffs
- Trump
ALSO READ
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs
EU Leaders Move to Strengthen Ties with Vietnam Amid U.S. Trade Tensions
Sierra Leone’s Gender Reforms: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship & Finance
The Politics of Business: How EU Firms Leverage Influence for Competitive Edge
Europe Embraces Homegrown Defense Tech Amid Transatlantic Tensions