Left Menu

Transrail Lighting Lands Major Overseas EPC Projects

Transrail Lighting Ltd has announced securing new orders valued at Rs 1,647 crore in the power transmission, distribution, and railway sectors. This includes major overseas engineering, procurement, and construction projects. The company's year-to-date order inflows approach Rs 9,200 crore, further bolstering their profit-driven growth strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 16:20 IST
Transrail Lighting Lands Major Overseas EPC Projects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Transrail Lighting Ltd proclaimed on Wednesday its acquisition of new orders worth Rs 1,647 crore in the power transmission and distribution, and railway sectors. The orders encompass Letters of Award for engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects in international markets, including transmission lines and substations.

With order inflows amounting to nearly Rs 9,200 crore year-to-date, Transrail Lighting is solidifying its portfolio to support a profit-led growth model, as stated by Randeep Narang, the company's Managing Director and CEO. Mumbai-based Transrail stands as a formidable player in the T&D segment, with extensive operations in civil, railways, and lighting sectors across 59 countries.

Boasting the successful completion of over 200 projects in the power transmission and distribution arena, Transrail Lighting showcases comprehensive project execution capabilities, bolstered by their adept manpower and self-manufactured materials supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025