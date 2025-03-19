Transrail Lighting Lands Major Overseas EPC Projects

Transrail Lighting Ltd proclaimed on Wednesday its acquisition of new orders worth Rs 1,647 crore in the power transmission and distribution, and railway sectors. The orders encompass Letters of Award for engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects in international markets, including transmission lines and substations.

With order inflows amounting to nearly Rs 9,200 crore year-to-date, Transrail Lighting is solidifying its portfolio to support a profit-led growth model, as stated by Randeep Narang, the company's Managing Director and CEO. Mumbai-based Transrail stands as a formidable player in the T&D segment, with extensive operations in civil, railways, and lighting sectors across 59 countries.

Boasting the successful completion of over 200 projects in the power transmission and distribution arena, Transrail Lighting showcases comprehensive project execution capabilities, bolstered by their adept manpower and self-manufactured materials supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)