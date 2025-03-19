Left Menu

Malaysia Partners with Ocean Infinity to Renew MH370 Search

Malaysia has entered into an agreement with Ocean Infinity to resume the search for the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370. The operation will cover a new area in the southern Indian Ocean under a 'no find, no fee' principle, with Ocean Infinity earning $70 million upon success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 16:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Malaysia has finalized an agreement with exploration firm Ocean Infinity to resume the search for Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, lost in 2014. This was confirmed by the country's transport minister on Wednesday. The Boeing 777, with 227 passengers and 12 crew aboard, vanished en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, marking one of aviation's most enduring mysteries.

The new search operation will span 15,000 square kilometers in the southern Indian Ocean, following a 'no find, no fee' structure, as revealed by minister Loke Siew Fook. If the wreckage is discovered, Ocean Infinity stands to earn $70 million.

'The government remains steadfast in its search efforts to provide closure for the families of MH370's passengers,' minister Loke Siow Fook stated. The latest search initiative comes after previous unsuccessful attempts, including a 2018 search by Ocean Infinity, and collaborative efforts by Malaysia, Australia, and China covering 120,000 square kilometers of ocean.

