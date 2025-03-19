Hyundai Motor to Implement Price Hikes in 2025 Amid Rising Costs

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has announced plans to increase vehicle prices by up to 3% starting April 2025, marking the second hike this year. The company cites rising input costs, increased commodity prices, and higher operational expenses as primary reasons for this decision.

The increase will vary across different variants and models, requiring a nuanced approach to pricing adjustments. HMIL emphasizes its efforts to limit the impact on customers, even as operational expenses continue to climb.

Earlier in January, Hyundai had already increased vehicle prices by Rs 25,000 due to escalating input costs, adverse exchange rates, and rising logistics costs. The company's vehicle lineup ranges from the Grand i10 NIOS hatchback to the electric SUV IONIQ5, with prices between Rs 5.98 lakh and Rs 46.3 lakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)