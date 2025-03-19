Critical Call for Malnutrition Aid in Yemen by MSF

Malnutrition continues to escalate at an alarming rate in Yemen, according to medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF). The organization warned on Wednesday that the country's treatment facilities are overwhelmed and unable to meet the increasing demand.

MSF has issued a call for urgent international support, stating that the number of malnutrition cases is outpacing the capacity of available treatment resources. The situation requires immediate attention to prevent further deterioration.

In a statement, MSF emphasized that despite ongoing efforts, the scale of malnutrition admissions is still alarmingly high. The charity is urging swift action from the international community to bolster the response and address this critical health emergency.

(With inputs from agencies.)