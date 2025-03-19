Left Menu

South Africa's G20 Presidency: Paving the Path for Africa's Growth

South Africa, under the leadership of Deputy Minister Andrew Whitfield, is using its G20 presidency to focus on Africa's infrastructure and economic development. Aiming for meaningful global trade integration, South Africa seeks G20 support for the African Continental Free Trade Area and multilateral trade reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 19-03-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 21:38 IST
  • Country:
  • South Africa

As South Africa leads the G20 presidency, Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Andrew Whitfield emphasized the importance of investing in Africa's infrastructure and productive sectors. At a G20 Trade and Investment Working Group meeting, Whitfield noted that this effort could promote Africa's integration into global trade.

The virtual meeting, attended by G20 countries, international organizations, and African regional communities, is part of a series leading up to the main summit in November. The working group aims to address trade and inclusive growth, global concerns with a responsive agenda, green industrialization, and WTO reforms.

Highlighting Africa's potential for global growth due to its resources and youthful population, Whitfield called for G20 support for the African Continental Free Trade Area. Reflecting on the multilateral trade system's past, South Africa aims to advance global cooperation and development through its G20 leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

