The Canadian Pacific, a 1940s steam train integral to the WWII effort, made its long-awaited return on Wednesday after a 14-year restoration, supported by a dedicated team of volunteers and descendants of its original builders.

Starting in Alresford, Southeast England, the locomotive completed its inaugural journey to Alton, marked by nostalgic celebrations. Volunteer Stephen Wilson, whose mother might have contributed to its 1941 construction, expressed pride in the project.

The historic train, named after the wartime Canadian Pacific shipping lines, will now embark on tourist trips along the heritage Watercress Line, reviving its post-war passenger service legacy and symbolizing historical unity, as noted by Canada's deputy high commissioner, Robert Fry.

