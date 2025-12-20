Left Menu

Global Markets React to BOJ Rate Hike and Technology Surge

Global equities gained as the Bank of Japan hiked interest rates, impacting the yen. Wall Street's rise was led by technology stocks, buoyed by Micron Technology's financial outlook. Oil prices climbed due to supply concerns from Venezuela, while silver and gold experienced notable gains in the commodity markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 03:17 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 03:17 IST
Global Markets React to BOJ Rate Hike and Technology Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, MSCI's global equities index increased as Wall Street saw a surge in technology stocks, most notably Micron Technology, which offered an optimistic financial outlook. Meanwhile, the yen weakened significantly following the Bank of Japan's anticipated decision to raise interest rates to a three-decade high, leaving open the possibility for further tightening.

Amid these developments, oil prices rose as traders considered potential supply disruptions from Venezuela. U.S. President Donald Trump suggested military action against Venezuela might be possible, inciting further market apprehension. Meanwhile, Japan's 10-year government bond yield hit a 26-year peak as investors reacted to the Bank of Japan's rate decision.

In the commodity markets, silver experienced a record high driven by investor demand and supply constraints, while gold eyed weekly gains amidst speculation of potential Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. Overall, the financial markets demonstrated significant responsiveness to geopolitical tensions and central bank policy shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025