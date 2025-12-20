Global Markets React to BOJ Rate Hike and Technology Surge

On Friday, MSCI's global equities index increased as Wall Street saw a surge in technology stocks, most notably Micron Technology, which offered an optimistic financial outlook. Meanwhile, the yen weakened significantly following the Bank of Japan's anticipated decision to raise interest rates to a three-decade high, leaving open the possibility for further tightening.

Amid these developments, oil prices rose as traders considered potential supply disruptions from Venezuela. U.S. President Donald Trump suggested military action against Venezuela might be possible, inciting further market apprehension. Meanwhile, Japan's 10-year government bond yield hit a 26-year peak as investors reacted to the Bank of Japan's rate decision.

In the commodity markets, silver experienced a record high driven by investor demand and supply constraints, while gold eyed weekly gains amidst speculation of potential Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. Overall, the financial markets demonstrated significant responsiveness to geopolitical tensions and central bank policy shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)