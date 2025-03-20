Left Menu

Market Jitters: China and Hong Kong Stocks Experience a Slump Amidst Tech Rally Volatility

China and Hong Kong stocks fell as investors became cautious of short-term volatility following a surge in tech stocks. The Shanghai Composite index and Hang Seng Index saw declines. Hong Kong tech giants experienced losses, while China's lending rates remained unchanged after the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates.

20-03-2025
China and Hong Kong stocks experienced a decline on Thursday, a reaction by investors wary of short-term volatility following significant gains in tech stocks. The Hang Seng Index, a barometer of investor sentiment, hit a three-year high before showing signs of instability.

By midday, the Shanghai Composite index showed a marginal decrease of 0.07%, while the blue-chip CSI300 index fell by 0.39%. The financial sector and consumer staples saw noticeable drops, though real estate experienced a slight increase. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell by 1.18%, as investors took profits amidst previous gains.

Tencent shares dropped 2.6% after forecasting a moderate rise in capital expenditure. Analysts from BofA Securities highlighted that further valuation improvements for the MSCI China Index are unlikely without economic growth. Regional market trends showed mixed results, with the MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index gaining 0.30% while Japan's Nikkei fell 0.25%.

