Transforming India: Reducing Logistics Costs and Revolutionizing Technology at Convergence India Expo

The 32nd Convergence India & 10th Smart Cities India Expo aims to reduce logistics costs and enhance India's competitive edge globally. With a focus on innovative technologies like AI and 5G, the expo features cutting-edge solutions and discussions, as well as the inaugural AI Bharat Expo and Startup Hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 11:52 IST
Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport & Highways, to Address the Industry at the 32nd Convergence India & 10th Smart Cities India Expo. Image Credit: ANI
In a significant address at the 32nd Convergence India & 10th Smart Cities India Expo, Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport & Highways, outlined an ambitious agenda to substantially cut logistics costs from 14-16 percent to single digits. The initiative aims to place India on an even footing with global economic giants such as China and the US.

The expo showcases advancements in technology sectors, including 5G, 6G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data, IoT, Cybersecurity, Augmented & Virtual Reality (AR/VR), and more. Chandrika Behl, Managing Director of Exhibitions India Group, encouraged visitors, saying, 'We invite all to explore the immersive world of technology and expand your horizons at this extraordinary event.'

A notable feature of the event is the inaugural AI Bharat Expo, spotlighting AI's impact on industries and retail, alongside a Startup Hub with over 250 startups. This initiative offers mentoring, competitions, and networking opportunities, fostering innovation in ICT and Smart City technologies.

Additional highlights include the Smart City & Fintech Innovation Awards, honoring sector achievements. Around 40 conference sessions provide a platform for dialogue among policymakers, industry leaders, and innovators on trends shaping India's digital transformation.

Sanket Bhondve, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & IT, remarked on India's vast energy data prowess, which includes monitoring extensive transmission lines and generation capacity. 'This capability offers unparalleled insights to enhance grid efficiency and support data-driven decisions,' he noted during a session.

