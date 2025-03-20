New Zealand’s Economy Rebounds: GDP Growth Signals Brighter Future

New Zealand’s economy has turned a corner, with the latest data from Stats NZ showing a 0.7 percent increase in gross domestic product (GDP) in the December quarter. The news has been welcomed by Finance Minister Nicola Willis, who says the figures confirm the nation is on a path to recovery following a challenging economic period.

Economic Growth After Consecutive Declines

The latest figures are particularly significant as they follow two consecutive quarters of economic contraction in June and September, which had raised concerns about a potential recession. However, the December quarter growth has reversed that trend, indicating a renewed momentum in economic activity.

“We know many families and businesses are still suffering the after-effects of high inflation and interest rates, but today’s data confirms that New Zealanders can look forward to a better future,” Willis stated.

Positive Indicators Across the Board

One of the most promising aspects of the latest economic data is the 0.4 percent increase in GDP per capita, marking the first rise in two years. This suggests that economic growth is beginning to outpace population growth, a key indicator of improving living standards.

In addition to overall GDP growth, New Zealand’s export sector showed strong performance, with a 3.5 percent increase in the December quarter. This was largely driven by increased international visitor spending in tourism-related industries such as accommodation, restaurants and bars, transport, and vehicle hiring. The resurgence in tourism is a welcome boost, helping to revitalize sectors that were hit hardest during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Government’s Growth Agenda

The Finance Minister emphasized the government’s commitment to sustaining and accelerating economic growth. She highlighted the Going for Growth progress report released last month, which outlined more than 80 actions taken or underway to facilitate further economic expansion.

“The Government is focusing on the things that make a difference to the quality of people’s lives,” Willis said. “Economic growth is the key to raising living standards, creating higher-paying jobs, and delivering the public services New Zealanders want and deserve.”

Among the key initiatives aimed at driving growth are policies to improve productivity, boost infrastructure development, and attract foreign investment. The government has also committed to ensuring that fiscal policies remain supportive of businesses while keeping inflation under control.

Cautious Optimism for the Future

While the latest GDP figures are encouraging, Willis acknowledged that challenges remain. High interest rates and inflation continue to weigh on many households and businesses, and ongoing global uncertainties could impact future growth.

However, economic forecasters predict further expansion in the coming quarters, suggesting that New Zealand is on a steady path toward economic stability. The government plans to introduce additional measures in the coming months to further support business confidence and job creation.

“We still have a way to go to get to where we want to be, but with economic forecasters predicting further growth in the quarters ahead, things are looking up,” Willis noted.

Conclusion

The latest economic data provides a much-needed sense of optimism for New Zealand. With GDP growth resuming, exports increasing, and per capita income rising, the nation is showing signs of resilience and recovery. As the government continues implementing growth-oriented policies, New Zealanders can look forward to an economy that provides more opportunities, higher incomes, and stronger public services in the years ahead.