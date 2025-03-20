Left Menu

Trade Talks: Taiwan Offers Solutions to India's Deficit Dilemma

Taiwan's Deputy National Security Adviser suggests a free trade pact with India to reduce its trade deficit with China by cutting electronic component imports. This proposal is part of an effort to enhance economic ties between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 13:07 IST
Trade Talks: Taiwan Offers Solutions to India's Deficit Dilemma
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Taiwan is positioning itself as a key player in India's efforts to reduce its trade deficit with China. On Thursday, Taiwanese Deputy National Security Adviser Hsu Szu-Chien emphasized the need for a free trade agreement to boost economic engagement and cut down on electronic component imports from China.

In addition to the proposed trade discussions, India remains embroiled in several domestic issues including legal and political disputes. Notably, the Delhi High Court clarified the scope of maintenance laws, ensuring they foster equality rather than idleness among spouses.

On the international front, former U.S. President Donald Trump predicted a decrease in India's tariffs on American goods, following his threats of imposing reciprocal tariffs set to start in early April.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cyber threat detection: How human-AI collaboration is changing the game

A new era in mining: How AI is redefining maintenance and efficiency

Can synthetic data bridge the research gap in rare diseases?

Outsmarting Scammers: A game that can save you from online fraud

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025