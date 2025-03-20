Trade Talks: Taiwan Offers Solutions to India's Deficit Dilemma
Taiwan's Deputy National Security Adviser suggests a free trade pact with India to reduce its trade deficit with China by cutting electronic component imports. This proposal is part of an effort to enhance economic ties between the two nations.
Taiwan is positioning itself as a key player in India's efforts to reduce its trade deficit with China. On Thursday, Taiwanese Deputy National Security Adviser Hsu Szu-Chien emphasized the need for a free trade agreement to boost economic engagement and cut down on electronic component imports from China.
In addition to the proposed trade discussions, India remains embroiled in several domestic issues including legal and political disputes. Notably, the Delhi High Court clarified the scope of maintenance laws, ensuring they foster equality rather than idleness among spouses.
On the international front, former U.S. President Donald Trump predicted a decrease in India's tariffs on American goods, following his threats of imposing reciprocal tariffs set to start in early April.

