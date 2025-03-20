Sweden's Central Bank Holds Steady Amid Inflation Concerns

Sweden's central bank decided to keep its policy rate unchanged at 2.25%, reflecting ongoing concerns about inflation and global trade tensions against a backdrop of a slow domestic economy.

The bank's Executive Board announced that the rate would remain steady, expressing readiness to act if necessary to safeguard economic stability and inflation targets.

After six rate cuts since spring last year, prompted by easing inflation from over 10% in late 2022, the central bank's pause reflects uncertainty about persistent price pressures, with recent inflation exceeding the 2% target.

(With inputs from agencies.)