Radisson Elevates Nikhil Sharma to Lead South Asia Operations

Nikhil Sharma has been promoted to Managing Director & Chief Operating Officer for South Asia by Radisson Hotel Group. He will continue to drive strategic growth in the region, building on RHG’s presence as a major international hotel operator in India with nearly 199 hotels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 15:05 IST
Radisson Hotel Group, a global giant in the hospitality sector, announced the promotion of Nikhil Sharma to Managing Director & Chief Operating Officer, overseeing South Asia operations.

Previously, Sharma served as the Managing Director & Area Senior Vice President, and will now focus on driving strategic regional growth for the group, leveraging his extensive experience.

Radisson maintains a strong foothold in India's market, operating nearly 199 hotels, making it one of the leading international hotel operators in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

