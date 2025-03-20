EU Delays Tariff Response Amidst US Negotiation Hopes

The European Union is contemplating a delay in its initial counter-measures against the United States in light of President Donald Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum, as disclosed by European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic on Thursday.

The European Commission had initially proposed the reinstatement of tariffs on American products valued at 4.5 billion euros by April 1, with an additional 18 billion euros in tariffs scheduled for April 13.

"We are now considering aligning the timing of the two sets of EU countermeasures so we can consult with member states on both lists simultaneously. This would also provide us extra time for negotiations with our American partners," Sefcovic stated during a hearing at the European Parliament. ($1 = 0.9217 euros)

