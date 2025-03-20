Left Menu

EU Delays Tariff Response Amidst US Negotiation Hopes

The European Union might postpone implementing counter-measures against the U.S. due to Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum until mid-April. This delay aims to synchronize efforts and allow more negotiation time. Initially set for April 1, the EU plans a second tariff wave on April 13.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 20-03-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 15:54 IST
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union is contemplating a delay in its initial counter-measures against the United States in light of President Donald Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum, as disclosed by European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic on Thursday.

The European Commission had initially proposed the reinstatement of tariffs on American products valued at 4.5 billion euros by April 1, with an additional 18 billion euros in tariffs scheduled for April 13.

"We are now considering aligning the timing of the two sets of EU countermeasures so we can consult with member states on both lists simultaneously. This would also provide us extra time for negotiations with our American partners," Sefcovic stated during a hearing at the European Parliament. ($1 = 0.9217 euros)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

