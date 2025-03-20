Left Menu

EPFO Sees Robust Growth in Payroll Additions for January 2025

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) reported a significant increase in payroll additions for January 2025, with a net gain of 17.89 lakh members. This growth reflects a 11.48% rise from December 2024 and a 11.67% year-on-year increase. A substantial portion of new members came from the 18-25 age group.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) experienced a remarkable surge in new enrollments in January 2025, as provisional payroll data released by the Ministry of Labour and Employment indicated a net addition of 17.89 lakh members, marking an 11.48% rise from the previous month.

The year-on-year comparison shows a growth of 11.67% in net payroll additions compared to January 2024, highlighting expanded employment opportunities and enhanced awareness of employee benefits, underlined by EPFO's successful outreach efforts. The organization welcomed approximately 8.23 lakh new subscribers in January 2025, a 1.87% uptick from the previous year.

A notable demographic in these figures is the 18-25 age bracket, which contributed 4.70 lakh new subscribers, representing 57.07% of January's total new additions. This group saw a 3.07% year-on-year growth. Additionally, the same age group accounted for a net payroll increase of about 7.27 lakh, denoting a 6.19% monthly rise and an 8.15% increase from the prior year.

The payroll data also highlighted that around 15.03 lakh members exited and rejoined EPFO, illustrating a significant 23.55% year-over-year growth. This trend points to job shifts and a preference for transferring EPFO savings over final settlements, promoting long-term financial security.

The addition of new female subscribers stood at 2.17 lakh, showing a 6.01% growth from January 2024, and overall female payroll additions were about 3.44 lakh, reflecting a 13.48% increase from December 2024. This indicates a shift towards a more diverse workforce.

In regional analysis, the top five states/UTs accounted for roughly 59.98% of net payroll additions, with Maharashtra leading by contributing 22.77%. States such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana each contributed over 5% of the total net payroll additions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

