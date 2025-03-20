Indian Stock Market Surges, Hits Record Highs

The Indian stock market soared to new heights on Thursday, with the Sensex and Nifty indices experiencing a substantial rally amid a stable global sentiment. Investor optimism prevailed, overcoming concerns about tariff policies, and pushing both benchmark indices to record highs.

The BSE Sensex surged by 899.02 points to close at 76,348.06, while the NSE Nifty advanced 283.05 points to end at 23,190.65. Market breadth remained positive, with 44 of the Nifty companies advancing. Major gainers included Bharti Airtel, Titan, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto, and Britannia, which attracted strong buying interest. In contrast, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Trent, and Shriram Finance faced downward pressure.

SEBI-registered research analyst and co-founder of Stock Market Today, VLA Ambala, noticed a bullish Belt Hold candlestick pattern in Nifty, advocating for a buy-on-dip strategy for traders. Ambala highlighted India's appeal to developed nations as a manpower supplier and consumer market, enhancing its global economic significance. She predicts further momentum could push Nifty to the 23,500-24,000 range in the coming weeks, as the market leans on positive cues and international trade developments. Analysts project strong resistance levels between 23,400 and 23,490, with support anticipated between 23,150 and 23,120, offering a strategic opportunity for investors.

