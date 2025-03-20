Slovakia Eyes India for Strategic Economic Collaboration

In a bid to bolster its economic ties, Slovakia is eying India as a prime partner, keen on exploring collaboration across diverse sectors such as defence, automobile, IT, and bio-fuel. The move was highlighted by Slovakia's Foreign and European Affairs Minister Juraj Blanár during the inauguration of a new honorary consulate in India.

Bilateral trade between Slovakia and India has surged from over Euro 800 million in 2023 to Euro 1.3 billion in 2024, a trend Slovakia hopes to continue by enhancing partnerships. The Slovak minister expressed a shared value system and mutual interests as a solid foundation for this cooperation.

The honorary consulate in Kolkata is intended to widen Slovakia's presence across India, aiming to tap into strategic locations like West Bengal and neighbouring states. This initiative comes as part of Slovakia's broader strategy to attract Indian investments and deepen cultural ties, fostering a robust Indo-Slovak relationship.

