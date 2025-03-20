Left Menu

Hindalco's Ambitious Rs 45,000 Crore Investment Plan Unveiled

Hindalco, a part of the Aditya Birla Group, announced plans to invest Rs 45,000 crore in aluminium, copper, and specialty alumina sectors over the next three to four years. The company aims to enhance its upstream and downstream operations, focusing on innovation in areas such as EV mobility and renewable energy.

Updated: 20-03-2025 22:52 IST
Hindalco, under the Aditya Birla Group, has announced a formidable investment of Rs 45,000 crore targeting its aluminium, copper, and specialty alumina sectors over the coming years. This bold move is intended to bolster both upstream and downstream operations.

Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla expressed confidence in the country's economic health and the financial robustness of the private sector, explaining the strategic focus on investment as a growth enabler. Investments will cover new copper and aluminium smelters, recycling initiatives, and more.

Hindalco is setting its sights on a future of innovation, actively contributing to EV mobility, renewable energy, and high-speed transportation. Significant strides are being made in lightweight vehicle design, renewable energy capacity, and pioneering projects like India's first copper foil facility for EVs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

