The Struggles Behind China's Restaurant Industry: A Culinary Crisis

In a rundown warehouse outside Beijing, businessman An Dawei evaluates vast rows of surplus kitchen equipment destined for sale to culinary businesses. Each appliance tells the story of another shuttered eatery in the Chinese capital—casualties of high economic hopes dashed in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restaurant closures have surged as businesses bet on a quick economic rebound faltered. With a price war driving consumer costs to historic lows, China's government has prioritized domestic growth to counteract other economic pressures. However, falling inflation has sparked fears of rising deflationary trends, impacting industries like food service.

Despite competitive cutbacks, China's food and beverage sector remains beleaguered, with many operators forced to slash margins for survival. Analysts suggest the relentless competition ultimately harms consumers, as establishments are pressured to diminish ingredient quality to retain even minuscule profits.

(With inputs from agencies.)