Empowering Women: CAPED's Expanding Cancer Screening Initiative

VMPL New Delhi [India], March 21: CAPED (Cancer Awareness, Prevention & Early Detection Trust), with vital support from AstraZeneca India and OneStage (formerly Charities Aid Foundation India), continues to transform women's healthcare through its Ganga Godavari Cancer Screening Program. Now entering its third year, the program has screened more than 18,600 women for cervical, breast, and oral cancer, particularly targeting early detection within underprivileged communities.

After a successful start in Mathura (2022-23) with 4,605 women screened, the initiative expanded to Delhi in 2023-24, reaching 6,037 women across 55 camps. This year, CAPED ambitiously aims to screen 8,000 women by March 2025, with 6,893 already screened across 70 camps as of March 8, 2025. Through community outreach and door-to-door mobilization, CAPED ensures marginalized groups access vital screenings. The project also features a Patient Navigation Program, providing support and logistics for patients who test positive. Collaborations with AIIMS, NICPR, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute & Research Centre, and others reinforce patient care and follow-up.

Dr. Mridu Gupta underscores the importance of early detection, stating, "Early detection saves lives. By bringing screenings directly to communities, we empower women with knowledge and access to healthcare that can make a life-changing difference." As this project phase concludes, CAPED is committed to expanding its reach and fostering collaborations to embed sustainable cancer screening models within public healthcare systems for future integration.

