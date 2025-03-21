Sarvodaya Hospital Celebrates Milestone with Revolutionary Indian Robotic System

Sarvodaya Hospital in Faridabad has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by completing 100 robotic knee replacement surgeries with Misso, India's premier fully automatic robotic system developed for knee operations.

This achievement comes on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi recognizing the Misso system, underscoring India's leadership in local medical technology innovations.

Lauded by international surgeons for its precision and efficiency, Misso's adaptability to various healthcare settings cements its status as a leading tool in the field. Sarvodaya's embrace of this technology is seen as a transformative step for India's medtech sector, fostering enhanced patient outcomes and inspiring other institutions to adopt indigenous solutions.

