Sarvodaya Hospital Celebrates Milestone with Revolutionary Indian Robotic System

Sarvodaya Hospital in Faridabad completes 100 robotic knee surgeries using Misso, India's first automatic robotic knee replacement system. Praised globally, Misso exemplifies India's innovative prowess, marking a significant leap in medtech and advancing patient care. Its adoption underscores the nation's shift toward local technology-driven healthcare solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad (Haryana) | Updated: 21-03-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 10:16 IST
PM Modi Applauds India's Surgical Robotics Innovation: Sarvodaya Hospital, Sec 8, Faridabad Completes 100 Robotic Knee Surgeries with Misso. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sarvodaya Hospital in Faridabad has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by completing 100 robotic knee replacement surgeries with Misso, India's premier fully automatic robotic system developed for knee operations.

This achievement comes on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi recognizing the Misso system, underscoring India's leadership in local medical technology innovations.

Lauded by international surgeons for its precision and efficiency, Misso's adaptability to various healthcare settings cements its status as a leading tool in the field. Sarvodaya's embrace of this technology is seen as a transformative step for India's medtech sector, fostering enhanced patient outcomes and inspiring other institutions to adopt indigenous solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

