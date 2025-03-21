Left Menu

Heathrow Power Outage: Major Travel Hub Brought to a Standstill

A fire at an electrical substation caused a total power outage at Heathrow Airport, leading to its closure. Thousands of homes were affected, and hundreds of thousands of passengers face flight cancellations. Emergency services are managing the situation, with efforts focused on minimizing disruption and maintaining safety.

Updated: 21-03-2025 10:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A power outage caused by a substation fire has forced the closure of Heathrow Airport, Europe's largest travel hub, affecting potentially hundreds of thousands of passengers. The airport will remain closed on Friday, with significant travel disruptions expected in the coming days.

The fire, which ignited at a substation in west London, also led to power loss in thousands of homes. Footage shared online depicted towering flames and substantial smoke plumes. Emergency services were promptly dispatched to manage the situation late Thursday night.

Further flight cancellations have followed, affecting multiple international routes. Airport authorities are working diligently to restore power and will provide updates on operational status as information becomes available.

(With inputs from agencies.)

