Berkadia's CRE Symposium Unveils Future of Real Estate in India

Berkadia hosted its fourth Commercial Real Estate Symposium in Hyderabad, India, attracting top industry leaders. Discussions covered macroeconomic conditions, market trends, and technological advances impacting the commercial real estate sector. The event fostered networking and knowledge exchange, enhancing insights into the U.S. and Indian CRE markets for attendees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-03-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 11:21 IST
Berkadia, a leader in the commercial real estate sector, successfully hosted its fourth Commercial Real Estate Symposium in Hyderabad, India. On March 18-19, the event gathered industry leaders from the U.S., including notable organizations like S&P Global Ratings and the Mortgage Bankers Association.

The symposium served as an essential platform for discussing macroeconomic conditions, industry trends, and technological advancements within the CRE industry. With about 700 delegates in attendance, the event provided substantial insights into U.S. CRE markets from both servicers and lenders perspectives. Key topics such as commercial loan servicing, AI in the workspace, and fraud prevention were addressed.

Mark McCool, President of Berkadia Commercial Real Estate Services, highlighted Hyderabad's strategic importance due to its talented workforce and high-quality output. CEO Justin Wheeler emphasized the promising future for Berkadia as it continues building long-term relationships with clients through its evolving India platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

