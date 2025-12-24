Stalin Launches Ultra-Modern Luxury Buses in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated a fleet of 20 ultra-modern multi-axle AC luxury buses, representing a significant investment of Rs 34.30 crore for the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC). The launch took place at Chennai's Island Grounds to commemorate the Transport Department's Golden Jubilee.

Each of these new buses showcases 51 high-quality, 2x2 seating arrangements complemented by panoramic windows, enhancing the travel experience for passengers. The event also featured the distribution of Rs 3.33 crore worth of wall clocks to 1,05,778 employees of the transport department, symbolizing gratitude to the workforce, with ten staff members receiving clocks personally from Stalin.

The launch was attended by prominent figures, including Ministers M P Saminathan, S S Sivasankar, P K Sekar Babu, Chennai Mayor R Priya, MP A Raja, and various department secretaries and managing directors. This initiative marks a pivotal moment in the state's efforts to modernize public transport infrastructure.