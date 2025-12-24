Left Menu

Britain Upholds Free Speech Amid U.S. Visa Bans

In response to U.S. visa bans on anti-disinformation campaigners, Britain reaffirms its commitment to free speech. A government spokesperson emphasized supporting international laws that prevent harmful internet content, including child exploitation, hate speech, and misinformation, while respecting each country's right to set visa policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 24-12-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 20:16 IST
Britain Upholds Free Speech Amid U.S. Visa Bans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a statement responding to the United States' recent decision to impose visa bans on anti-disinformation campaigners, Britain emphasized its dedication to upholding free speech. A government spokesperson remarked on Wednesday that the UK is committed to supporting global efforts to maintain internet safety.

While asserting that each nation possesses the right to establish its own visa regulations, the UK representative highlighted the importance of laws and institutions aimed at preventing the spread of harmful content online. This includes internet material connected to child abuse, incendiary content fostering hate and violence, and the dissemination of misinformation.

The spokesperson stressed the necessity for social media platforms to avoid being conduits for such dangerous content, reflecting the need for balanced policies that protect freedoms while ensuring public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025