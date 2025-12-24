Britain Upholds Free Speech Amid U.S. Visa Bans

In a statement responding to the United States' recent decision to impose visa bans on anti-disinformation campaigners, Britain emphasized its dedication to upholding free speech. A government spokesperson remarked on Wednesday that the UK is committed to supporting global efforts to maintain internet safety.

While asserting that each nation possesses the right to establish its own visa regulations, the UK representative highlighted the importance of laws and institutions aimed at preventing the spread of harmful content online. This includes internet material connected to child abuse, incendiary content fostering hate and violence, and the dissemination of misinformation.

The spokesperson stressed the necessity for social media platforms to avoid being conduits for such dangerous content, reflecting the need for balanced policies that protect freedoms while ensuring public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)