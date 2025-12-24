Inauguration of Rashtriya Prerna Sthal: A Tribute to India's Visionary Leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Rashtriya Prerna Sthal in Lucknow, a national memorial dedicated to BJP ideologues Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The memorial, which includes towering bronze statues and a state-of-the-art museum, is aimed at preserving their legacies and inspiring leadership values.

Spanning 65 acres and with a cost of Rs 230 crore, the complex serves as a permanent tribute to the leaders' contributions to Indian political thought and nation-building.

(With inputs from agencies.)