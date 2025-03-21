Anandabazar's Innovative Holi Campaign: Preserving News Integrity

As the 2026 Assembly Elections approach in West Bengal, concerns about fake news on social and digital platforms loom large. ABP Digital is taking a stand to maintain its reputation for unbiased reporting, assuring readers that its news coverage remains untainted by political agendas.

In a creative twist for Holi, Anandabazar.com launched a campaign where its entire website—home page and articles—was wrapped in a symbolic plastic cover. The cover displayed politically significant colors—saffron, green, and red—on the outside, signifying their separation from the content. This symbolic gesture underscored the publication's commitment to delivering unaltered and authentic news.

The campaign's heartfelt message, 'Rong Laguk mone khabar-e noy' or 'Let colors touch your heart, not the news,' resonated widely, capturing the attention of over a million people and highlighting the gap between political influence and journalistic integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)