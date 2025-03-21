Left Menu

India's Economic Resilience amid US Trade Tensions

India's economy is somewhat protected from US trade tensions due to a balanced trade relationship. However, the impact hinges on future trade agreements. India's financial system faces challenges from global market uncertainties. Policymakers are taking steps to maintain growth, despite external pressures.

21-03-2025
According to a research report by Union Bank of India, India's economy is notably resistant to the full brunt of US trade tensions, thanks in part to its trade balance with the US. However, the final outcome will largely depend on the specifics of any trade deal forged by the two nations.

The global economic atmosphere, marred by rising protectionism and fears of recession, has prompted India's policymakers to prioritize stability and growth. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the government are actively implementing measures to navigate these economic uncertainties, attempting to sustain India's momentum amid external pressures.

Although the Indian Rupee has depreciated by roughly 2% this year, and despite a weak US dollar index, the RBI is striving to mitigate these indirect impacts on liquidity and financial stability. While a global economic slowdown poses threats, a weaker currency and lower oil prices could provide some relief.

