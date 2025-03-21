Left Menu

India's Hydrocarbon Revolution: OALP Drives Domestic Production

The Indian government is implementing major reforms to boost domestic hydrocarbon production through the Open Acreage Licensing Policy. Significant exploration acreage has been awarded, leading to hydrocarbon discoveries. With OALP Round X launched, India invites investments in its largest oil and gas block auction, pushing for energy self-sufficiency.

Updated: 21-03-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 13:16 IST
  India

In a bid to bolster domestic hydrocarbon production and lessen dependency on imports, the Indian Union Government, through the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, has announced a series of strategic policy reforms. Central to this effort is the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP), which has significantly expanded the nation's hydrocarbon exploration capacity.

Since the introduction of OALP, multiple bidding rounds have facilitated considerable progress. Under Rounds I to VIII, 144 exploration blocks spanning 2,42,056 square kilometres have been allocated, resulting in the discovery of 13 hydrocarbon reserves. This success underscores India's bolstered energy security and enhanced domestic production capabilities.

Ongoing projects demand a hefty financial commitment of USD 3.36 billion, with a substantial work program underway. This includes extensive seismic surveys and the drilling of exploratory wells. Actual field activities echo pledges in seismic research and well development, exemplifying the government's dedication to fortifying India's energy sector.

Further accelerating exploration efforts, the government has unveiled OALP Bid Round X, the largest auction for oil and gas blocks in India's history. This phase offers crucial exploration opportunities across 25 blocks primarily in offshore locations, inviting both domestic and global investors to harness India's hydrocarbon wealth.

