Left Menu

Call for Policy Reforms to Boost India's Hospitality Sector

The Hotel Association of India urges policymakers to implement reforms for growth and resilience in the hospitality sector, advocating for infrastructure status and industry benefits for hotels to enhance GDP contributions, employment, and foreign exchange earnings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 14:41 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 14:41 IST
Call for Policy Reforms to Boost India's Hospitality Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Hotel Association of India (HAI) has made a strong appeal to policymakers, urging them to prioritize reforms specific to the hospitality sector. The call to action, delivered on Wednesday, emphasized the need for infrastructure status and the extension of industry benefits to hotels to boost growth and resilience.

HAI President K B Kachru, who also serves as Chairman of the Radisson Hotel Group in South Asia, underscored the sector's significant contribution to GDP, job creation, and foreign exchange earnings. He asserted that these contributions warrant due recognition and should be reflected in the forthcoming Union Budget.

Kachru highlighted the advantages of a unified infrastructure status, which could facilitate easier access to financing for hotel projects. Simplifying the business environment through fewer approvals and a single-window clearance system was also suggested to further support the sector, alongside reinstating forex rewards and higher depreciation rates for hotels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic End in Bengaluru: Migrant Girl Abducted and Murdered

Tragic End in Bengaluru: Migrant Girl Abducted and Murdered

 India
2
Southern Separatist Tensions: Yemen's Political Storm

Southern Separatist Tensions: Yemen's Political Storm

 Global
3
Touadera Invites Putin: A Strengthening Alliance

Touadera Invites Putin: A Strengthening Alliance

 Global
4
Court Orders Congress and AAP to Remove Defamatory Posts Against Gautam

Court Orders Congress and AAP to Remove Defamatory Posts Against Gautam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026