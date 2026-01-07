Call for Policy Reforms to Boost India's Hospitality Sector

The Hotel Association of India (HAI) has made a strong appeal to policymakers, urging them to prioritize reforms specific to the hospitality sector. The call to action, delivered on Wednesday, emphasized the need for infrastructure status and the extension of industry benefits to hotels to boost growth and resilience.

HAI President K B Kachru, who also serves as Chairman of the Radisson Hotel Group in South Asia, underscored the sector's significant contribution to GDP, job creation, and foreign exchange earnings. He asserted that these contributions warrant due recognition and should be reflected in the forthcoming Union Budget.

Kachru highlighted the advantages of a unified infrastructure status, which could facilitate easier access to financing for hotel projects. Simplifying the business environment through fewer approvals and a single-window clearance system was also suggested to further support the sector, alongside reinstating forex rewards and higher depreciation rates for hotels.

(With inputs from agencies.)