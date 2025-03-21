Power Sub-Station Fire Disrupts Air Travel
Air France has canceled eight flights to and from London Heathrow due to a fire at a power sub-station that caused disruptions. Other UK airports remain unaffected, and flights to those locations are operating normally, according to the airline.
In a recent development affecting air travel, French airline Air France announced the cancellation of eight flights to and from London Heathrow. This decision came after a fire broke out at a power sub-station, leading to significant disruptions at Europe's busiest airport.
The airline assured travelers that while Heathrow operations are affected, flights to other UK airports remain on schedule. This indicates that the fire's impact is localized and not affecting the broader UK air travel infrastructure.
The power sub-station fire highlights the fragile nature of infrastructure dependencies at major transportation hubs, with even a single incident causing widespread disruption and affecting thousands of passengers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 5-US plans to fire 80,000 Veterans Affairs workers as part of Trump cuts, sparking backlash
UPDATE 6-US plans to fire 80,000 Veterans Affairs workers as part of Trump cuts, sparking backlash
UPDATE 3-US board reinstates thousands of USDA employees fired by Trump administration
Veterans fired from federal jobs say they feel betrayed, including some who voted for Trump
UPDATE 2-Hamas says Trump threats encourage Netanyahu to evade Gaza ceasefire deal