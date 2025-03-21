Power Sub-Station Fire Disrupts Air Travel

In a recent development affecting air travel, French airline Air France announced the cancellation of eight flights to and from London Heathrow. This decision came after a fire broke out at a power sub-station, leading to significant disruptions at Europe's busiest airport.

The airline assured travelers that while Heathrow operations are affected, flights to other UK airports remain on schedule. This indicates that the fire's impact is localized and not affecting the broader UK air travel infrastructure.

The power sub-station fire highlights the fragile nature of infrastructure dependencies at major transportation hubs, with even a single incident causing widespread disruption and affecting thousands of passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)