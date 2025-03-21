Left Menu

Ashok Leyland Revives Andhra Plant with Historic Inauguration

Ashok Leyland reopened its advanced bus manufacturing facility near Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, following a revival led by Nara Lokesh. The project, initially stalled due to government change, resumed after strategic discussions with the Hinduja Group. The facility focuses on electric and diesel bus production.

Updated: 21-03-2025 15:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ashok Leyland, the world's fifth-largest bus producer, has successfully revived its factory near Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, marking the end of a long-stalled project. The foundation stone for the plant, initially laid in March 2018, faced delays due to political transitions within the state government.

A key meeting in December 2024 between Nara Lokesh, the Andhra Pradesh Minister, and leaders of the Hinduja Group proved pivotal in overcoming these hurdles. Lokesh's efforts to attract investment and clear local impediments eventually led to the facility's inauguration on March 19, 2025.

The modern plant will manufacture both diesel and electric buses, with an immediate production capacity of 2,400 vehicles annually, which will scale up to 4,800. Orders have already been secured, fully booking the facility's capacity through October.

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

