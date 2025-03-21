Ashok Leyland Revives Andhra Plant with Historic Inauguration

Ashok Leyland, the world's fifth-largest bus producer, has successfully revived its factory near Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, marking the end of a long-stalled project. The foundation stone for the plant, initially laid in March 2018, faced delays due to political transitions within the state government.

A key meeting in December 2024 between Nara Lokesh, the Andhra Pradesh Minister, and leaders of the Hinduja Group proved pivotal in overcoming these hurdles. Lokesh's efforts to attract investment and clear local impediments eventually led to the facility's inauguration on March 19, 2025.

The modern plant will manufacture both diesel and electric buses, with an immediate production capacity of 2,400 vehicles annually, which will scale up to 4,800. Orders have already been secured, fully booking the facility's capacity through October.

(With inputs from agencies.)