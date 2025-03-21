Heathrow Paralysis: Power Outage Leaves Thousands Stranded

Operations at London's Heathrow Airport have been severely disrupted following a significant power outage. Air India on Friday announced its decision to cancel several flights, returning one to Mumbai and diverting another to Frankfurt amidst the chaos.

Flights between various Indian cities and London Heathrow by British Airways and Virgin Atlantic are also facing substantial disruption. The power outage led to a suspension of all airport activities until late March 21 thus affecting a considerable number of passengers.

The magnitude of this disruption is palpable, with global aviation analytics firm Cirium estimating that upwards of 145,000 passengers could be impacted. Airlines are striving to assist customers with alternative travel arrangements as quickly as possible.

(With inputs from agencies.)