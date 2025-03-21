Global Markets Dance Amidst Policy and Geopolitical Uncertainty

Global shares witnessed a turbulent week marked by volatility in the face of persistent policy and geopolitical uncertainties. Investors navigated through a landscape dominated by central banks holding interest rates steady, while the dollar experienced fluctuations against major currencies.

Despite concerns over potential U.S. recession and trade policies, the spotlight shifted to geopolitical tensions, including reports of Israeli airstrikes and incidents in Ukraine. These events pushed investors towards safe-haven assets, reflecting a cautionary stance in the financial markets.

A notable trend emerged as European and Asian markets outperformed their U.S. counterparts, driven by changes in currency strength and market confidence. Analysts suggest this rotation in market leadership may continue as fiscal policies and economic strategies unfold globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)