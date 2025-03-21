Left Menu

Delhi's Culinary Overhaul: Reforms in Food Licensing and Policy

Delhi's Food and Supplies Minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, met with CTI officials to discuss reforms in food policy, particularly cloud kitchen regulations and licensing. The meeting aimed to improve business operations, create jobs, and enhance public convenience through measures such as single-window systems and 24/7 food truck locations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 16:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Food and Supplies Minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, engaged with the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) to propel urgent reforms in the food sector. Central to the discussion were the establishment of a single-window system for multiple licenses and regulation of cloud kitchens to enhance business efficiency.

The meeting updates highlighted Sirsa's push for a dedicated cloud kitchen policy in Delhi, aimed at not just easing business operations but also generating employment. Proposals included deploying food trucks at 20 locations for round-the-clock service, ultimately ensuring greater public convenience.

Challenge areas were also spotlighted, with CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal and traders advocating for an overhauled food policy and bolstered nightlife. Concerns about redundant licensing, corruption, and uneven GST rates were discussed, with Sirsa promising a crackdown on 'inspector raj' and voicing commitment to bringing these issues to higher authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

