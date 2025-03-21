Heathrow Havoc: Massive Fire Sparks Major Airport Shutdown

A massive fire at a nearby substation plunged Britain's Heathrow Airport into chaos, knocking out power and leaving thousands of passengers stranded globally. The inferno erupted late Thursday, engulfing the substation and cutting off essential power supplies to Europe's busiest airport.

The disruption echoes the 2010 Icelandic ash cloud incident that halted air travel across Europe. With 1,351 flights slated for Friday, the closure forced redirection of flights to other airports. Passengers in London scrambled for alternatives amid skyrocketing hotel prices and uncertain travel plans.

Airlines face logistical nightmares with aircraft and crew displacement, while questions arise about infrastructure resilience. Emergency teams have contained the blaze, but resumption of normal operations remains uncertain. The incident highlights vulnerabilities in key infrastructure and prompts calls for improved contingency measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)