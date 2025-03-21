Heathrow Havoc: Massive Fire Sparks Major Airport Shutdown
A fire at a substation near Britain's Heathrow Airport caused a major power outage, leaving passengers stranded worldwide. The incident is compared to the 2010 Icelandic ash cloud disruption. Heathrow will remain shut until midnight Friday, with airlines and passengers facing significant disruptions and financial losses.
A massive fire at a nearby substation plunged Britain's Heathrow Airport into chaos, knocking out power and leaving thousands of passengers stranded globally. The inferno erupted late Thursday, engulfing the substation and cutting off essential power supplies to Europe's busiest airport.
The disruption echoes the 2010 Icelandic ash cloud incident that halted air travel across Europe. With 1,351 flights slated for Friday, the closure forced redirection of flights to other airports. Passengers in London scrambled for alternatives amid skyrocketing hotel prices and uncertain travel plans.
Airlines face logistical nightmares with aircraft and crew displacement, while questions arise about infrastructure resilience. Emergency teams have contained the blaze, but resumption of normal operations remains uncertain. The incident highlights vulnerabilities in key infrastructure and prompts calls for improved contingency measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Heathrow
- airport
- fire
- shutdown
- substation
- disruptions
- flights
- passengers
- airlines
- power outage
ALSO READ
Airport in southwest Haiti ready for international flights after violence halts flights to capital
IndiGo to start direct long-haul flights to Manchester, Amsterdam from July
IndiGo Soars Higher: New Direct Flights Connect Tiruchirappalli to Jaffna
SpaceX Starship Explosion Disrupts 240 Flights Across US
Germany's Major Airport Strike to Halt Flights Nationwide