CG Power Unveils 'JetChill' Air Coolers with Advanced Cooling Technology

CG Power and Industrial Solutions, part of the Murugappa Group, has expanded into the air-cooler market with products featuring JetChill Technology, offering faster cooling and energy efficiency. The company aims to strengthen its position in consumer durables, meeting customer demand for performance and sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-03-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 18:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

CG Power and Industrial Solutions, a stalwart in the electrical engineering sector, has announced its foray into the air-cooler market, enhancing its consumer durables lineup.

Launched with the backing of the Murugappa Group, the new air coolers are equipped with innovative 'JetChill Technology', which guarantees swift cooling, optimized airflow, and superior efficiency, according to the company on Friday.

The innovation doesn't stop there; boasting high air delivery and honeycomb cooling pads, the coolers promise extended water retention and extended cooling for large areas. This development signifies CG's strategic stride into the consumer durables field, as highlighted by CEO Amar Kaul.

(With inputs from agencies.)

