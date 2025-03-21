Rasna Sets Global Standard: Combating Tariff Threats with Local Strategy

On Friday, Rasna Chairman Piruz Khambatta confidently stated that the iconic Indian beverage brand stands better equipped than international competitors to withstand global tariff pressures. Speaking at the latest product launch in New Delhi, Khambatta remarked that while Chinese products are known for their cost-effectiveness, Rasna leads the powder drink segment without compromising on quality.

Khambatta attributed this competitive pricing to Rasna's extensive production volumes and strategic use of locally sourced materials, ensuring a robust position amid global tariff disputes. He emphasized that the brand's ability to offer low prices is a result of its scale, not a compromise on product standards, and bets strongly on its localized supply chain.

With ambitions to capture a significant portion of India's burgeoning Rs 20,000 crore fruit drink market, Khambatta acknowledged domestic hurdles such as stagnant rural demand and logistical challenges, especially with an early onset of summer. Yet, Rasna plans substantial growth, aiming for a 25 to 30 percent increase in sales and expanding its retail network to 100,000 outlets by 2026, aligning with the anticipated growth in the global fruit concentrate market.

