Heathrow Fire Sparks Chaos: Flights Grounded as Critical Infrastructure Faces Scrutiny

In a dramatic turn of events, London's Heathrow Airport faced an unprecedented shutdown after a fire at a nearby electrical substation crippled its power supply. The incident led to the cancellation of approximately 1,350 flights, stranding passengers and raising urgent questions about the UK's infrastructure resilience.

As the country's busiest travel hub, Heathrow's closure had a ripple effect across the aviation industry, causing European airline shares to dip. The British government has called for a thorough investigation into how a single fire could cause such widespread disruption, with officials emphasizing the need for more robust infrastructure safeguards.

Amid the chaos, stranded travelers were advised to contact airlines for rebooking options, while the National Grid worked to restore power to thousands of affected homes. The Heathrow disruption recalls the 2010 Icelandic volcanic eruption, highlighting vulnerabilities in global air travel once again.

