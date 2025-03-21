Heathrow Havoc: Power Outage Grounds Flights, Disrupts Global Travel

Operations at London Heathrow Airport faced major disruptions due to a power outage on March 21, compelling multiple airlines like Air India and British Airways to cancel flights. The incident occurred amid growing concerns over Heathrow's infrastructure vulnerabilities.

The power failure affected airlines operating direct routes between India and London, leading to mass cancellations and diversions of flights to alternative locations, including Frankfurt. Thousands of passengers have faced travel disruptions as a result.

Global aviation bodies and airline representatives have criticized Heathrow for its reliance on a single power source and called for a more equitable distribution of disruptions-related costs, which currently burden airlines. The fallout from this event is expected to extend over several days as the aviation sector grapples with logistical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)