Left Menu

Heathrow Havoc: Power Outage Grounds Flights, Disrupts Global Travel

A significant power outage at London Heathrow Airport has caused widespread flight cancellations and diversions, impacting major airlines like Air India, Virgin Atlantic, and British Airways. The disruption affects over 145,000 passengers globally, sparking criticism on Heathrow's infrastructure reliability and raising questions on passenger care costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 20:52 IST
Heathrow Havoc: Power Outage Grounds Flights, Disrupts Global Travel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Operations at London Heathrow Airport faced major disruptions due to a power outage on March 21, compelling multiple airlines like Air India and British Airways to cancel flights. The incident occurred amid growing concerns over Heathrow's infrastructure vulnerabilities.

The power failure affected airlines operating direct routes between India and London, leading to mass cancellations and diversions of flights to alternative locations, including Frankfurt. Thousands of passengers have faced travel disruptions as a result.

Global aviation bodies and airline representatives have criticized Heathrow for its reliance on a single power source and called for a more equitable distribution of disruptions-related costs, which currently burden airlines. The fallout from this event is expected to extend over several days as the aviation sector grapples with logistical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025