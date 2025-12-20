Left Menu

U.S. Intensifies Blockade on Venezuelan Oil Amid Rising Tensions

The United States has seized a tanker off Venezuela, escalating tensions following President Trump's announcement of a blockade on sanctioned oil vessels. Venezuela's crude exports plummet as impacts ripple through global markets. The geopolitical standoff reflects U.S. pressure on Maduro and potential shifts in international oil flows.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 22:27 IST
U.S. Intensifies Blockade on Venezuelan Oil Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has intensified its blockade measures against Venezuela by seizing a tanker off its coast, officials have confirmed to Reuters. This action follows President Trump's declaration of a blockade against sanctioned oil tankers.

The prolonged tensions have led to a stark decrease in Venezuelan oil exports, disrupting international oil trade. China remains a major importer, while the U.S. military presence in the region expands.

Amid rising geopolitical stakes, Venezuela's President Maduro accuses the U.S. of using military force to control the nation's vast oil resources. The global oil market watches closely as the standoff continues to impact oil prices and supply routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

